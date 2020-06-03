Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to Hold at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EURN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 1,313,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,026. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Euronav has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 5,851.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

