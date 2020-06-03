Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,591 shares of company stock worth $14,817,278. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.16. 13,259,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,909,596. The company has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $240.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.73 and a 200 day moving average of $198.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

