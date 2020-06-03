Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires 488 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in 3M by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in 3M by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

MMM stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

