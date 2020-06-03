Fairfield Bush & CO. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.76.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.05. 328,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

