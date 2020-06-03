Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,980,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,903,510. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

