Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,263,000 after buying an additional 1,287,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after buying an additional 1,081,491 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. 477,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

