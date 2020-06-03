Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,263,000 after buying an additional 1,287,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after buying an additional 1,081,491 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. 477,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit