Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.5% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 402,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 199,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 54.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 160,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,431,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,672,342. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

