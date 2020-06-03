Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,436.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,341.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,338.82. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $982.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265 shares of company stock worth $327,951. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

