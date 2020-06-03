Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 326 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $275,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 769,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,363,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,612,702. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

