Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $68,194,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after buying an additional 401,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.66. The stock had a trading volume of 77,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,784. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.46.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

