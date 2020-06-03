Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $7,326,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 29,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,439.25. 1,375,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,941. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $983.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,340.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,337.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.