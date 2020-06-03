Fairfield Bush & CO. Takes $234,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,552. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.