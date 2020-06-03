Fairfield Bush & CO. Takes $256,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.64. 3,575,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

