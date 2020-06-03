Fairfield Bush & CO. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 994,720 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,419,000 after acquiring an additional 703,671 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 388.3% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 538,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,332. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

