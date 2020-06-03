Federated Hermes Inc. Has $375.45 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,888,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,434 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Exxon Mobil worth $375,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,891,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,670,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

