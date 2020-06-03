Federated Hermes Inc. Has $603.52 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,704,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 889,158 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.29% of AT&T worth $603,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 19,819,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,898,216. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.