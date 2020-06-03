Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 1,224,072 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,906,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,072 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $394,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 478,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 135,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742,103 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,064,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,148,404. The firm has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.