Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 126,651 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $159,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

ABT traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. 5,922,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,380. The stock has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

