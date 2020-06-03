Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 4,956 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $203,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

