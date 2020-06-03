Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 543 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,439.45. 835,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,340.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,337.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

