Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 852,674 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,824,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852,674 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $549,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 27,241,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,159,612. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.