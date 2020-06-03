Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 97,197 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 97,197 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $91,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 596,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,338,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.8% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

