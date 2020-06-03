First Merchants Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

First Merchants has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,444 shares of company stock valued at $622,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Raymond James upped their target price on First Merchants from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lowered First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Dividend History for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

