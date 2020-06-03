FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $344,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,220 and have sold 588,515 shares valued at $2,153,826. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

