Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 139.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,496,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

