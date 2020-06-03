Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

GAIN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 4,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,791. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Dividend History for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit