Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 4,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,791. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.