Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 17th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,791. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

