Glovista Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CSFB reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

