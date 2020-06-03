Glovista Investments LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 136.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.47. 2,290,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.56 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

