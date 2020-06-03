Glovista Investments LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.07. The stock had a trading volume of 318,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

