Glovista Investments LLC Makes New $696,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

CVX stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.