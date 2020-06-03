Glovista Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE T traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 18,423,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,898,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

