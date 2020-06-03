Glovista Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,819,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after acquiring an additional 161,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,223,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,590,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average is $211.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.