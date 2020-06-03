Glovista Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 206.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,438.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,941. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $984.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,340.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,337.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

