Glovista Investments LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 962 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.29. 1,584,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.75 and its 200-day moving average is $337.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $391.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

