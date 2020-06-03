Glovista Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $90.29. 5,796,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,100,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

