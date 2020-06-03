GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,250 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 116,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,764,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,700,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,580,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,807,000 after buying an additional 698,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $157.60.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

