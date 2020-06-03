GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 290,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 470,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $3,572,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $1,775,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,210,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,198. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $262.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

