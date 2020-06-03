GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. 10,683,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,022,915. The company has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

