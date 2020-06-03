GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 968.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,085 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,819,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,898,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

