GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. 11,612,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,612,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

