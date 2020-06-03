GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,179.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of HON traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.03. The company had a trading volume of 125,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,829. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $159.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

