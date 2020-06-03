GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $937,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.26 on Wednesday, reaching $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,511,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,632,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $148.85 and a one year high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day moving average is $204.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.