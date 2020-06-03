GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 256.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Retirement Network raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $230.57. 12,344,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,909,596. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.08. The company has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,278. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.