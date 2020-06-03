GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 776.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 69,623,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,433,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $226.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

