GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $915,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 323,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of -82.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

