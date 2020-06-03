GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 536,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,160. The firm has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

