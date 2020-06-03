Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GOF traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,973. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $62,307.00.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

