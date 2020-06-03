Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 1,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,755. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

In related news, insider Donald A. Jr. Chubb acquired 9,000 shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $206,190.00.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

