Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 1,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,755. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

In related news, insider Donald A. Jr. Chubb acquired 9,000 shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $206,190.00.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit