Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31, 29,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 888,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

